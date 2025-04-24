Tulsi Gabbard Referred 2 Leakers for Criminal Prosecution, a 3rd on the Way

DNI Tulsi Gabbard referred two intelligence leakers to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution. It’s the only way to stop it. People seem to lack the same ethics they once appeared to have.

Gabbard, 44, alleged that one of the individuals handed classified material to The Washington Post, and the other provided sensitive information to The New York Times.

“A third criminal referral is on its way,” Gabbard said in an announcement Wednesday, accusing the third alleged leaker of illegally sending material to the Washington Post.

The specific material that was leaked remains unclear.

Three is the number of DoD officials that Secretary Hegseth put on leave.

Top officials in the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have similarly launched internal investigations into leaks, with some officials musing about using polygraph tests to identify leakers.

The DNI chief convened a task force — the Director’s Initiative Group — earlier this month to examine ways to boost transparency within the intelligence community. Part of its mission is to go after unauthorized leaking of classified information.

