More Evidence Abrego Garcia Was a Human Trafficker

In 2022, Abrego Garcia was traveling around with eight passengers from Houston, Texas, to Temple Hills, Maryland, in a car owned by a human trafficker in the US illegally, Hernandez Reyes. he was later deported to his home, El Salvador. They were detained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and released by Biden’s FBI.

Less than one week after The Tennessee Star reported that Abrego Garcia was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in late 2022, and released at the instruction of the “Biden-era FBI” despite being suspected of human trafficking, transporting nine passengers, and operating the vehicle without a valid license, Just the News reported that Abrego Garcia was driving a vehicle registered to Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes.

Hernandez Reyes was convicted in 2020 after he pleaded guilty to smuggling fellow illegal immigrants into the United States following a traffic stop in Mississippi.

Hernandez Reyes was operating a company named Trans Express at the time, according to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in December 2019.

Hernandez was charging $350 for passengers to go to destinations like Virginia and South Carolina.

There is more information at Tennessee Star. It’s blatant evidence that Abrego was involved in human trafficking.

The Star is trying to get the body cameras and dashboard video.

Hernandez Reyes made at least five trips, and he and Abrego seemed quite tight.

China's Trade War, Gold Skyrocketing... Diversify Your Retirement With Zero Fees for Up to Ten Years Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email