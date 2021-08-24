DoD identifies a UAE plane as a US C-17 – ‘we’re doomed’

















The Department of Defense identified a UAE plane as an American C-17. The DoD doesn’t even know this isn’t an American plane. As one Twitter user said, ‘we’re doomed.’ We have a lot of amateurs at the DoD but they’re probably appropriately WOKE.

Afghan civilians board @usairforce C-17 Globemasters at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HKIA pic.twitter.com/DgNpvW8xGx — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 22, 2021

The responses were well-deserved:

Hey Genius — that is not an American Plane — 🇺🇸 JWinABQ 🇺🇸 (@JimW_in_NM) August 23, 2021

So now our own Department of Defense not only can’t identify aircraft by their national insignia, they don’t even bother to READ the markings on the nose. We are doomed. — Robert Smith (@Papa6pk) August 23, 2021

Uhhhh that’s not a US C-17 my dude — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) August 23, 2021

Federal incompetency on display folks — Chuck (@JD_1783) August 23, 2021

You guys are trying so hard for a good PR moment. It’s not a US plane. pic.twitter.com/yEmfQ5H9aA — Whiskey on the Rocks (@GoBlue_Stu) August 23, 2021

