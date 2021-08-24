DoD identifies a UAE plane as a US C-17 – ‘we’re doomed’

The Department of Defense identified a UAE plane as an American C-17. The DoD doesn’t even know this isn’t an American plane. As one Twitter user said, ‘we’re doomed.’ We have a lot of amateurs at the DoD but they’re probably appropriately WOKE.

The responses were well-deserved:

