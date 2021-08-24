He served as head of the Clinton-Bush CIA and hates half the country

















George W. Bush’s CIA Director Gen. Michael Hayden called Trump supporters ‘our Taliban’ in a tweet. He also suggested sending ‘the MAGA wearing unvaxxed’ on planes to Afghanistan. The retired general came out with the comment after Trump’s alleged ‘super spreader’ rally in Alabama.

Don’t treat people like the CIA Treat people like a Christian https://t.co/qm3T6fJvz5 pic.twitter.com/4mY0epDzq2 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 22, 2021

Good idea https://t.co/pn6xcWTtc8 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) August 22, 2021

Hayden had no such qualms about the Obama super spreader event for his 60th birthday, nor has he said a word about all the illegals pouring across the border with COV.

Hayden was first appointed to the intel community by former President Bill Clinton before serving under President George W. Bush’s administration.

The retired general was once accused of lying to Congress over CIA torture. I liked it better when I thought Generals were above this sort of thing.

Related















