Australia’s COV cases rise as lock down fails

Lockdowns don’t work but Australia doesn’t care. The officials have turned Australia back into a penal colony. The more they lock down, the worse the COV cases get. Maybe they should have followed the science instead of forcing everyone to stay indoors and use martial law to keep them inside.

Cases in Australia have reached a new high, another tremendous success story in Following The Science™

So sure, they’ve indefinitely destroyed the pretense of freedom in their country, but at least it’s also not working! pic.twitter.com/ydTcAxQoxl

— IM (@ianmSC) August 20, 2021