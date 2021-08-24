Australia’s COV cases rise as lock down fails

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Lockdowns don’t work but Australia doesn’t care. The officials have turned Australia back into a penal colony. The more they lock down, the worse the COV cases get. Maybe they should have followed the science instead of forcing everyone to stay indoors and use martial law to keep them inside.


