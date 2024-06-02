DOD Makes Clown World! Welcome DOD!

PRIDE month is UPON US, and it’s non-stop as if who you sleep with is something to celebrate. It’s also PTSD awareness month. The DOD made an embarrassing mistake and combined the two.

Bonchie, an author at Redstate, did a good job with it.

They straightened it out, and apparently, our war department thinks we should celebrate sexual persuasions.

Celebrate #PrideMonth. Throughout the month of June, the #DoD honors the strength and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. pic.twitter.com/wdvNb3CWBM — DATSD Melanie Fonder Kaye (@DoD_Outreach) June 1, 2024

The DOD is also celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month. The one thing you won’t see is a month for the USA. At least one state park tried to eliminate US flags. Denali took the flags down so as not to offend people. They have since put them back.

Are you as sick of PC garbage as I am?

The month of June is filled with many celebrations, including #CaribbeanAmericanHeritageMonth. It’s a time to pay tribute to the rich culture and heritage of the Caribbean American people and their contribution to our nation’s history. pic.twitter.com/CK5gaepsfw — DATSD Melanie Fonder Kaye (@DoD_Outreach) June 1, 2024

