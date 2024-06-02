DOD Makes Clown World! Welcome DOD!

By
M DOWLING
-
2
27

PRIDE month is UPON US, and it’s non-stop as if who you sleep with is something to celebrate. It’s also PTSD awareness month. The DOD made an embarrassing mistake and combined the two.

Bonchie, an author at Redstate, did a good job with it.

They straightened it out, and apparently, our war department thinks we should celebrate sexual persuasions.

The DOD is also celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month. The one thing you won’t see is a month for the USA.  At least one state park tried to eliminate US flags. Denali took the flags down so as not to offend people. They have since put them back.

Are you as sick of PC garbage as I am?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz