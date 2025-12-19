Oklahomans Try to Stop Radical Islam Moving Into Their State

As Islamist developments spread throughout the United States, some citizens are trying to stop it in Oklahoma. At the same time, two Republicans are forming a Sharia-Free caucus, and hopefully, it will draw large numbers of our elected leaders.

Currently, one of the most conservative Republican states in the Union is facing the building of an enormous Islamic development with documented Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure concerns.

Even in Oklahoma, politicians fear taking it on, but they must. Oklahoma is at the crossroads. Florida and Texas missed their opportunity, but Oklahoma can seize the day. However, the Governor and Attorney General are not stepping up.

Kamran Karimi, a former Muslim, now Christian pastor, longtime Tulsa resident, and immigrant who fled Iran nearly five decades ago, warned the Broken Arrow Planning Commission chambers.

“I left Iran 47 years ago,” he told the chamber. “The world has watched what Islamic rule does — the atrocities, the oppression, the fear.”

Then he delivered the line Oklahoma leadership does not want people to hear: “This mosque is not about worship. It is about making a statement.” They are stating that they are dominant.

Karimi made it clear that when Americans fail to understand how Islamic institutions function politically, they wake up too late. The power has already shifted by the time they realize what happened.

Karimi directly called out North American Islamic Trust (NAIT). It is the entity behind the Broken Arrow land. They are urging officials to do what Oklahoma leadership refuses to do: Follow the money. Investigate the ties. Ask who controls it.

NAIT is not a local church group.

It is a national Islamic property-holding trust repeatedly tied to Muslim Brotherhood infrastructure, using the same model seen across Texas:

Land is purchased years in advance without fanfare.

Mosque-centered “community” developments

Political organization follows

Pressure campaigns come next

Institutional capture becomes permanent

Karimi warned exactly what history has already shown:

“Once they become the majority, they gain position, and from that position, they give orders.” This is a documented pattern.

OKLAHOMANS STOOD THEIR GROUND AGAINST THE ISLAMIZATION OF THEIR STATE DEAFENING SILENCE FROM LEADERS! Tonight, hundreds of Oklahomans packed the Broken Arrow Planning Commission chambers to do what their elected leaders refuse to do: defend their state. They came because they… https://t.co/HttyX8OiBY pic.twitter.com/sYjhH3fDWy — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) December 19, 2025

The Anti-Sharia Caucus

Texas Republicans, Keith Self and Chip Roy, are establishing a Sharia-free caucus. It would be nice if every Republican joined.

Rep. Self said. “So what we need to do is build this caucus now so that we can start educating the American people to the dangers of Sharia in the United States.”

Sharia law, he added, is “fundamentally incompatible with the U.S. Constitution.”

“America is facing a threat that directly attacks our Constitution and our Western values: the spread of Sharia law,” Rep. Roy said in a statement.

“From Texas to every state in this constitutional republic, instances of Sharia adherents masquerading as ‘refugees’ — and in many cases, sleeper cells connected to terrorist organizations — are threatening the American way of life.”

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is supportive.

The problem we face is not simply antisemitism or anti-Christianity or anti-white. They are the symptoms. The problem is radical Islam.

As James Woods writes:

“Antisemitism is quite possibly the most volatile issue in the world today. Hand in hand, Christianity is more silently a target as well. Nigerian slaughter, for example, has reached genocide levels. The world is reading the facts backwards in a sense, however. It isn’t just about who is being killed. It’s more about who’s doing the killing.

“It is, of course, Islamic terrorism. The jihad to eradicate “infidels” and occupy their nations is in full swing. The only way to stop it is to state the facts out loud. And the facts are that Islam is a plague intent on ending any semblance of civilization as the enlightened world now knows it.”

We need to keep our eye on the core problem.

Antisemitism is quite possibly the most volatile issue in the world today. Hand in hand, Christianity is more silently a target as well. Nigerian slaughter, for example, has reached genocide levels. The world is reading the facts backwards in a sense, however. It isn’t just about… https://t.co/lZBG8RpBnu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 17, 2025

We should learn from the UK.