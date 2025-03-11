DOGE Lawmakers Want to Cancel EV Mail Trucks Costing $77K Each

According to Fox News, Sen. Joni Ernst (D-IA) and Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) sponsored The Return to Sender Act to defund former President Joe Biden’s $3 billion project to convert all mail trucks to electric vehicles.

They are working with DOGE to cut waste and fraud. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act called for an EV USPS fleet. Each vehicle costs almost $78,000. According to a Washington Post expose, an order for 60,000 vehicles was placed, but only 100 have been delivered to date.

The report about the Postal Service spending almost $10 billion on electric mail trucks came out in December 2022.

In August 2022, Congress gave USPS $3 billion in that misnamed bill for electric vehicles.

The 60,000 vehicles were supposed to be delivered within three years, and they only delivered 100. No one was minding the store.

Cloud told Fox News Digital that the Inflation Reduction Act continues to be proven to be a misnomer and that, in this respect, it “funneled billions into a failed USPS EV project that has delivered nothing but delays, defective trucks, and skyrocketing costs.”

One person involved in the production told the outlet that the “bottom line [is] we don’t know how to build a damn truck.”

The CEO of the South Carolina company supplying the vehicles told investors in October that the company “is really happy where we are” on the project.

The entire plan, aimed at reducing inflation, was ridiculous.

