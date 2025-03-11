Dems Fight for Khalil Whose Group Wants to Eradicate Western Civilization?

A federal judge in Manhattan ruled that anti-Israel, pro-Hamas agitator Mahmoud Khalil is not to be deported “unless and until the Court orders otherwise.” Democrats have come out fighting for him even though his group wants to eradicate Western Civilization. However, the worst so far is the CNN panel insisting he’s not a radical and presents no threat.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said he was a former Columbia graduate student who “led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.”

The judge ordered a hearing for Wednesday. Khalil’s lawyer also filed a motion to return him to New York City while the case plays out. Khalil is currently at the LaSalle Detention facility in Louisiana.

Khalil’s lawyer, Amy E. Greer, wants him released. She said in a statement that he is “healthy, and his spirits are undaunted by his predicament.” She claims his First Amendment rights were violated, and she blames the administration, including President Trump.

Democrats love this guy. His organization wants to eradicate Western civilization.

“Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., called his arrest an “egregious violation of constitutional rights.”

Tlaib has literal terrorist friends.

In a post on Instagram, Tlaib wrote that it was “dangerous to allow our government to target people based on political speech” and warned that “more targeting of students like this will happen.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., supports Khalil.

“Mahmoud Khalil is a legal permanent resident whose wife, an American citizen, is eight months pregnant,” Jefferies said. “To the extent his actions were inconsistent with Columbia University policy and created an unacceptable hostile academic environment for Jewish students and others, there is a serious university disciplinary process that can handle the matter.”

Jefferies added, “DHS must produce facts and evidence of criminal activity.” He said the actions of the Trump administration are “wildly inconsistent with the United States Constitution.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James expressed concern.

“I am extremely concerned about the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, an advocate and legal permanent resident of Palestinian descent,” James’ post reads. “My office is monitoring the situation, and we are in contact with his attorney.”

CNN Fully Backs Khalil, Who Wants to Eradicate Western Civilization

In a remarkable exchange on CNN, the panelists fought for this man who, according to Scott Jennings, leads an organization that wants to “eradicate western civilization.”

Khalil is a resident alien and we don’t need to keep him in the country.

If we don’t want to be overrun as Europe is we’d better stop this here and now, Jennings said.

CNN Doesn’t Care What His Goals Are

The panelists didn’t seem interested in the fact that the organization wants to destroy western civilization. The moderator said, “Have you seen any evidence to suggest that there is actually a serious reason to believe that the student is going to be a threat to national security?”

Scott Jennings pointed to the “abomination” at Columbia University and other places. The host wouldn’t let Scott move on. She said Khalil “has viewpoints that you disagree with. Again, is that enough to have someone lose their rights?”

He then pointed out that Khalil’s viewpoints jeopardize the security of the United States. He called him a radical, but the panel didn’t agree. Jennings expressed dismay that eradicating Western civilization is not a radical belief to CNN panelists.

Mr. Jennings discussed the “fear and intimidation Jewish kids faced on campus.” He called it an “active insurrection against the United States.

The host and panelists didn’t think what he was doing was enough of a threat to deport him. Jennings believes the “threat of our country and our college campuses being overrun by radicals who are trying to run Jewish kids off of campuses.”

They wouldn’t even let them go to college at UCLA.

The Unbelievable Exchange at the End

Then there was an unbelievable exchange at the very end with one of the panelists as she tried to compare it to her standing up to the Clinton administration when Elian Gonzalez was sent back to Cuba. Elian was a little boy whose mother lost her life trying to bring him to freedom in Florida to live with his grandparents. Elian’s father demanded that he be returned to Cuba, and Clinton sent him back. The panelist said she was protesting against what the US government had done, oddly drawing equivalence to a Hamas-tied terrorist Khalil. Jennings asked, “Were you occupying buildings; were you intimidating people; were you shutting down streets?

You have to watch the clip to believe it:

