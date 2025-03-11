Why Democrats Don’t Want Cuts to Government Waste & Fraud

Elon Musk is taking a lot of hits for running DOGE, including constant death threats. During his interview with Larry Kudlow, he explained what his job actually involves. He is not changing laws or violating any. He characterizes DOGE as tech support. Currently, the permanent liberal bureaucracy is in control. The bureaucracy thwarts the president, the people’s elected representative.

The bureaucracy is overwhelmingly Deep Blue. About 92% voted for Kamala.

We have a tremendous $2 trillion deficit and the interest payments for the debt exceed the defense budget. It was a wake up call for him, and he doesn’t want the US to go bankrupt.

Unless he is stopped, he will get to a trillion dollars in savings.

He said the government has done a lot of good audits, but nothing is ever done. All he is there for is to save the US government from going bankrupt.

Most federal spending is entitlements, and that is a mechanism by which Democrats attract and keep illegals. They then turn them into voters. That’s why Democrats want these programs. They don’t want waste and fraud turned off because it’s a huge magnet for illegal aliens. Much of FEMA’s money was going to luxury hotels for illegals, even after Donald Trump was appointed.

“Most of the federal spending is entitlements, so that’s like the big one to eliminate. That’s the sort of half trillion, maybe six, 700 billion a year. That is also a mechanism by which the Democrats attract and retain illegal immigrants by essentially paying them to come here and then turning them into voters.

“…so this is why the Democrats are so upset about the situation, because they’re losing, you know, if we turn off this gigantic Money Magnet for illegal immigrants, then they will leave and they will lose voters.”

That is also why no Voter ID is needed and banned in New York and California, Musk explained.

