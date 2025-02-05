President Trump’s Two-Part Plan to Diminish or Abolish the DoE

The Trump administration has begun drafting an executive order to kick off the process of eliminating the Department of Education. This is one of Donald Trump’s campaign promises.

According to CNN, the move would come in two parts. The order would direct the Secretary of Education to create a plan to diminish the department through executive action.

CNN stated that Trump would also push for Congress to pass legislation to end the department, as those working on the order acknowledge that shuttering the department would require Congress’ involvement.

The president said Tuesday he wants his secretary of Education pick, Linda McMahon, to “put herself out of a job.”

As a former educator, I wouldn’t miss it. DoE mostly passed down mandates without funding, and many were not a good idea for every school. They were one size fits all.

They are also intimately tied to bureaucracy and unions. Under Democrats, the government has used it to further far-left agendas.

However, they were responsible for the mandate to educate the handicapped in the 1975 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). That was one good thing they did, and much needed. I heard that children in wheelchairs were turned away from schools.

A small office with power over basics would be fine with me, but it will inevitably grow back to the behemoth it is. Federal education with money attached is power, and education is a great way to indoctrinate children. In the hands of a bad government, it’s a disaster. If it is in state and local hands, it will at least reflect the people who live there. They would have control of the money and their children’s education. What do you think?

