DOJ Announces Hate Crimes’ Grants & Community Reporting

Within days of announcing new offices opening throughout the country to monitor and investigate alleged white supremacist attacks, the Justice Department announces new hate crimes and incidents initiatives. We also have that Disinformation Governance Board to back their efforts.
To address the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, they will do the following:
- Issuing new guidance with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aimed at raising awareness of hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Releasing grant solicitations for programs to create state-run hate crime reporting hotlines and to support community-based approaches to prevent and address hate crimes; and
- Hiring the Department’s inaugural Language Access Coordinator.
The DOJ’s announcement of grants and community reporting comes on the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes and Khalid Jabara-Heather Heyer NO HATE Acts, a politicized bill to say the least. Since January 2021, the DOJ has said it has secured more than 35 convictions of defendants charged with “bias-motivated crimes.”
The DOJ defined a hate crime as a crime that is “motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.” The most common form, nearly 30 percent, is vandalism or property damage.
Does that include CRT instruction? The latest offense in schools is misgendering.
