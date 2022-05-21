DOJ Announces Hate Crimes’ Grants & Community Reporting

By
M Dowling
-
6
46

Within days of announcing new offices opening throughout the country to monitor and investigate alleged white supremacist attacks, the Justice Department announces new hate crimes and incidents initiatives. We also have that Disinformation Governance Board to back their efforts.

To address the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, they will do the following:
  • Issuing new guidance with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) aimed at raising awareness of hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Releasing grant solicitations for programs to create state-run hate crime reporting hotlines and to support community-based approaches to prevent and address hate crimes; and
  • Hiring the Department’s inaugural Language Access Coordinator.
Merrick Garland

The DOJ’s announcement of grants and community reporting comes on the one-year anniversary of the enactment of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes and Khalid Jabara-Heather Heyer NO HATE Acts, a politicized bill to say the least. Since January 2021, the DOJ has said it has secured more than 35 convictions of defendants charged with “bias-motivated crimes.”

The DOJ defined a hate crime as a crime that is “motivated by bias against race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.” The most common form, nearly 30 percent, is vandalism or property damage.

Does that include CRT instruction? The latest offense in schools is misgendering.

 


6 Comments
Larry
Larry
51 minutes ago

” Hate Crimes” are not crimes. GOD IN THE BIBLE SAYS WHAT CRIMES AR, AND” “Hate Crimes” Are not crimes, as THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY NEVER made Hate a crime

Larry
Larry
49 minutes ago
Reply to  Larry

GOD HIMSELF HATES PEOPLE, The Bible teaches. And GOD IS NOT a criminal

James
James
48 minutes ago

You are either MALE or FEMALE That’s IT PERIOD BUNCH OF FREKS

Larry
Larry
47 minutes ago

King David, himself Hated sinners,without committing any sin by his doing so.

Larry
Larry
43 minutes ago

CHRISTIANS can hate every sinner without committing any sin by their doing so; but sinners who hate are committing sin against GOD every time they hate and are all murderers, according to GOD HIMSELF

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
27 minutes ago

hate crime reporting hotlines?…

we all know what will happen; a large number of leftists who hate white conservatives will call and lie about hate crimes committed by white Trump supporters

then the Biden administration will be able to say that crimes by white supremacists are up, and they know because they received so many calls

