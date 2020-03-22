DOJ asks for right to detain people indefinitely without trial

Politico is reporting a story we referenced yesterday from Rolling Stone. It appears that the Department of Justice is seeking authority to detain people without trial, among other liberties.

The request raised eyebrows because of its potential implications for habeas corpus — the constitutional right to appear before a judge after arrest and seek release.

Yesterday, I reported it as a crazy story which must be mistaken, but we now have a second media outlet claiming it’s true and there is no denial from the Department of Justice.

I still think this is an incomplete report.

It appears that, if this is true, the administration is expecting some serious unrest over this virus.

DETAIN INDEFINITELY

According to Politico, the DOJ has asked congress for the ability to request Chief Judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies.

“Documents reviewed by Politico detail the department’s requests to lawmakers on a host of topics, including the statute of limitations, asylum and the way court hearings are conducted. Politico also reviewed and previously reported on documents seeking the authority to extend deadlines on merger reviews and prosecutions.

The department also asked Congress to pause the statute of limitations for criminal investigations and civil proceedings during national emergencies, “and for one year following the end of the national emergency,” according to the draft legislative text.

There was no comment from the Justice Department.

This is a crisis situation, but the Department of Justice is also dangerous. This is only going to make the President look like the dictator the left claims he is.

What do you think about this?