President Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus

President Trump gave the go-ahead to make ventilators and other medical products — fast. He said, Go for it auto execs, let’s see how good you are?”

Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are? @RepMarkMeadows @GOPLeader @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

The President has also okayed mass shipments of masks.

Politico reports that “desperate, angry state leaders are pushing back on the President’s claim of mass mask shipments.” The angry leaders they refer to are leftists Bill de Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also offered the same assurances that the President did.

The President responded, explaining that they are looking to blame the “Federal Government for their own shortcomings.”

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

The President is holding a presser Sunday afternoon, perhaps we’ll get answers: