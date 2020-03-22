President Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus

M. Dowling
President Trump gave the go-ahead to make ventilators and other medical products — fast. He said, Go for it auto execs, let’s see how good you are?”

The President has also okayed mass shipments of masks.

Politico reports that “desperate, angry state leaders are pushing back on the President’s claim of mass mask shipments.” The angry leaders they refer to are leftists Bill de Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also offered the same assurances that the President did.

The President responded, explaining that they are looking to blame the “Federal Government for their own shortcomings.”

The President is holding a presser Sunday afternoon, perhaps we’ll get answers:

