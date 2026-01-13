The Clintons Furiously Reject Appearing Before Congress

Bill and Hillary Clinton refused to testify in the Epstein investigation. They were subpoenaed and threatened with contempt. We had Republicans go to prison for doing that, but Democrats won’t suffer the same fate.

Committee Chair James Comer will proceed with contempt charges against Bill Clinton.

“No one’s accusing Bill Clinton of any wrongdoing. We just have questions,” Comer told reporters after the former president did not show up for a scheduled deposition at House offices on Tuesday. “And that’s why the Democrats voted, along with Republicans, to subpoena Bill Clinton.”

Comer added, “Anyone would admit they spent a lot of time together.”

The Clintons sent a furious letter filled with irrelevancies or misinformation about J6, ICE wearing masks, free speech infringement, weaponized justice department, troops in American cities, and rants about being singled out. The worst was this: “an ICE agent killed an unarmed mother only days ago.” I’m surprised they didn’t mention she was a poet.

The subpoena was bipartisan.

“It’s important to note that this subpoena was voted on in a bipartisan manner by this committee. This wasn’t something that I just issued as chairman of the committee. This was voted on by the entire committee in a unanimous vote of the House Oversight Committee to subpoena former President Clinton and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton,” Comer said. “Now, Hillary Clinton is supposed to show up tomorrow. We’ll see what happens there.”

“You will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it. Now you have to make yours,” the Clintons wrote in an apparent challenge to Republican Chairman James Comer. Comer set a final deadline for appearances this week.

Not Legitimate?

The Clintons don’t recognize the legitimacy of the subpoenas.

Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon said the same thing about the J6 panel and were imprisoned for it. Shackled and perp walked.

The pair asserted in the letters that they were being unfairly singled out — noting seven other subpoenaed in-person appearances have been waived. Calling the panel’s subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable,” they outlined what they said were unprecedented harms being pushed by the administration.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences. For us, now is that time,” they wrote.

They added later: “Indeed, bringing the Republicans’ cruel agenda to a standstill while you work harder to pass a contempt charge against us than you have done on your investigation this past year would be our contribution to fighting the madness.”