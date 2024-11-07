DOJ Drops Cases Against Donald Trump; NY Ramps Up Attacks

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would fight this administration, and Letitia James plans to continue her assault on Donald Trump, his family, and businesses.

These people are divisive, and divisiveness will destroy us.

Hochul’s carrying on about abortion and immigration. Trump isn’t going to touch abortion. It’s out of his hands. It is in the hands of the states. As for immigration, he wants to deport criminals and ban sanctuary cities, so is that what she will fight?

Watch:

The Resistance is back! Gov. Hochul has battle plan to fight Trump – but that follows Trump dramatically improving his vote share in the state and every borough of the city “We cannot ignore certain populations in our state that feel taken for granted” pic.twitter.com/DX1BY9FENP — Dan Rivoli (@danrivoli) November 7, 2024

The Department of Justice is following the department’s rules and dropped all the federal cases against Donald Trump.

Justice Department officials are moving to “wind down” the two federal criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump to comply with agency policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Bloomberg reported exclusively that the DOJ sees no avenue to hold trials soon for the two cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith, one for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election and another for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

In both cases, Trump’s legal team has many opportunities to file appeals, which would further delay any trials and could end up in the hands of the Supreme Court.