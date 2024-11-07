Niall Ferguson on the Seismic Shift: “Biggest Since the Resurrection”

In an article in the Free Press, Niall Ferguson writes that this is the biggest comeback since the Resurrection, bigger than Grover Cleveland’s, Nixon’s, Winston Churchill’s, Napoleon’s, and he’s tempted to say, the biggest since the Resurrection.

As Elon Musk said, Trump is the man “who they tried to kill twice, bankrupt, and imprison for eternity.” Trump faced two assassination attempts, indicted in four criminal cases and convicted in one of them. He was impeached twice as president. There were 116 indictments against him.

“This wasn’t just lawfare; it was total lawfare,” Ferguson writes.

“And still, he won. He totally won,” says Ferguson. He calls Trump the anti-fragile president. Was mich nicht umbringt, macht mich stärker. “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.” That famous aphorism from Twilight of the Idols (1889) will provide the perfect epigraph for the first serious biography of Trump when a younger version of me gets around to writing it.

Trump has destroyed the Obama coalition, which depended on the mobilization of minorities by the Democrats. According to exit polls, he won 54 percent of Latino men.

After all the agonizing about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico “garbage” at a Trump rally, there was a massive shift in the Florida Puerto Rican vote—to Trump.

True, Harris won the demographic 52 percent to 43 percent, but Biden won the same group 69 percent to 31 percent four years ago. That’s a 17-point swing.

Trump also seems to have won over a significant number of black men. According to the NBC News exit poll, Trump won 20 percent of the black vote in Wisconsin, compared with 8 percent in 2020.

To give just one example from another swing state, Trump even won Anson County, North Carolina, which is 40 percent black, making him just the second Republican to win this county since the 1870s—in other words, since Reconstruction.

Finally, Trump has won over a significant chunk of younger Americans, most probably young men, who have swung right on a scale woefully underestimated by Democratic strategists.

What are the implications of this historic realignment? The obvious point is that the GOP sweep of the White House, the Senate, and likely the House gives the Republicans a rare opportunity. Will they make better use of it than they did in 2017–18?

My bet is yes.

Act Quickly on Reconciliation Post Civil War Waged on America

Donald Trump’s win and the shift to the right in the Senate was an earthquake, but time is short. Not only does Trump have only four years, but he has little time before Democrat lawfare begins, and Democrat media is sharpening their claws for the last stand.

This is a rare moment, and the administration must seize the day to save the Republic. Looking at the voting shifts, you see a rare opportunity to save the Republic for the people. It’s long been in the hands of the establishment, which has done us wrong, sending our manufacturing and creativity overseas while destroying our creativity with regulations and taxation. It’s a chance to unite and obliterate divisions the establishment feasted on for so long.

We quickly need a budget that delivers, and that requires 51 votes. Make Trump tax cuts permanent, don’t tax tips or overtime or Social Security, build the Wall, look into what can be done on immigration, cut benefits to people who don’t belong here, deport criminals immediately, ban sanctuary cities by defunding them, condition federal education spending on school choice, and reform defense spending to actually build up the Navy. Get Elon Musk busy cutting government. Clean out the moles. Ask to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. Bring back the firing of civil servants. Eliminate funds to leftist NGOs and NPR, CPB, and PBS, and protect the civil rights of everyone. Build those small modular reactors for tech. Don’t emulate Paul Ryan and his slow-walking budget, which only cut increases in spending.

Act quickly to contain the immediate threats from China/Russia/Iran/North Korea. Defund Iran. Peace through strength, and we want to be better off than we were four years ago.

Abandon Trump Derangement Syndrome. Trump is closer to Reagan than you think.

Go and go fast.