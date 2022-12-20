DOJ/FBI Spied on Foreign Intel Committee to Potentially Blackmail Congressmen

Devin Nunes and his Foreign Intelligence Committee caught the DOJ/FBI spying on Donald Trump and were subpoenaing records from the top law enforcement agency in 2017. The FBI reacted by turning it around and spying on Nunes’s staff and Devin Nunes.

The Justice Department used grand jury subpoenas to secretly obtain the personal email and phone data of at least two top House Intelligence Committee investigators – Devin Nunes’s lawyers – back in November 2017, reports Just the News. It’s likely more than two.

This was as then-Chairman Devin Nunes investigated them for spying and other abuses during the Russia hoax probe.

He believes the DOJ/FBI wanted to figure out what the committee knew, what they would do with the information, and search for anything to blackmail them on, potentially.

Last night, Devin Nunes was on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show explaining that he was the target. Tucker said it’s clear some in Congress are being blackmailed.

Maybe that would explain Mitch McConnell’s actions. He likely has some serious skeletons, especially CCP skeletons.

Even if they aren’t threatened by blackmail, Republicans are under constant threat from the hyper-aggressive left.

The DOJ demanded that Google turn over personal email and phone data from the two senior staffers on Nov. 20, 2017, and then return to DOJ by Dec. 5, 2017. They were targeting Devin Nunes, who the media once called a Russian agent for daring to question the Russiagate narrative.

As Tucker said, you can’t have a democracy “in which unelected bureaucrats with guns control elected officials. That is not a democracy…It’s a much greater threat than any foreign government.”

Then Rep. Nunes forwarded fourteen referrals to John Durham in an effort to hold them to account.

The DOJ/FBI has gone rogue. It’s a government within a government and needs to be broken up. If not that, a large-scale excavation of corrupt staff and departments needs to take place.

Watch:



