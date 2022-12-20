Republican Senators Support J6 Witch Hunt

GOP leadership in the Senate, especially RINOs allied with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), say the Jan. 6 committee interviewed “credible” witnesses. They seem pleased that it added to the historical record in a substantial way.

They had weak objections -mildly expressed – to the partisan nature of the committee.

The committee was wholly un-American and un-Democratic.

“The entire nation knows who is responsible for that day,” McConnell said in a statement, pointing the finger squarely at Trump.

He was less upset by the Antifa and BLM riots after George Floyd died.

The octagenarian never supported Trump or America First. He’s a constitutional heathen who funds the open borders and regularly throws Democrats lifelines.

“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” McConnell said in February 2021 after voting on technical grounds to acquit Trump during his second impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said, “It’s up to Justice now.”

Asked if he thought the committee had conducted a credible investigation of Trump, Thune replied, “They interviewed some credible witnesses.”

You will never hear a Democrat betray their party like Republican leadership does.

Retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), a member of McConnell’s leadership team, said the Jan. 6 committee’s final report, which will be made public Wednesday, is “important.”

“I think the referrals are not as important as the report. The report’s important, even though it came out of a partisan process,” he said.

“But the testimony is the testimony, and they were able to get the testimony from most of the people they wanted — not everybody but most — and I think most of the significant figures. That is the historical record,” Portman explained. “That’s very important.”

The historical record is based on a completely one-sided witch hunt.

Related