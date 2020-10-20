DOJ files antitrust lawsuit against all-powerful anti-Trump Google

The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday alleging that Google engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve monopolies in search and search advertising that forms the cornerstones of its vast conglomerate, the WSJ reports.

The DOJ isn’t going after Google for election interference, but Google is guilty of it. Just search ‘Donald Trump’ and then ‘Joe Biden’ to see the difference. They are negative about Trump and positive about Joe. Joes’ scandal is buried.

BIDEN

TRUMP

The DOJ claims that Google maintains its status as a gatekeeper to the internet through an unlawful web of exclusionary and interlocking business agreements that shut out competitors. The government alleges that Google uses billions of dollars collected from advertisements on its platform to pay for mobile-phone manufacturers, carriers, and browsers, like Apple Inc.’s Safari, to maintain Google as their preset, default search engine.

The upshot is that Google has a pole position in search on hundreds of millions of devices in the U.S., with little opportunity for any competitor to make inroads, the government said.

Google owns or controls search distribution channels accounting for about 80% of search queries in the U.S., the lawsuit said. Competitors can’t compete.

This lawsuit took a year of investigation.

GOOGLE RESPONDS

“Today’s lawsuit by the Department of Justice is deeply flawed,” a Google spokeswoman said. “People use Google because they choose to—not because they’re forced to or because they can’t find alternatives. We will have a fuller statement this morning.”

Google’s defense against critics of all stripes has long been rooted in the fact that its services are largely offered to consumers at little or no cost, undercutting the traditional antitrust argument pointing to potential price harms to those who use a product. If Google loses, the DOJ might seek structural changes. We can only hope.