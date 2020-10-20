Trump campaign responds to Whitmer attacking Trump on national TV with ’86-45′ in view

Tyrant Governor Whitmer, who was recently the subject of a far-left kidnap/murder plot, should know better than to suggest killing President Trump. She doesn’t, apparently.

Look at the ornament she has visibly placed on a table behind her that says ’86 – 45.’

Governor @gretchenwhitmer has the gall to go on @MeetThePress this morning complaining about President @realDonaldTrump‘s rhetoric, but in the background displays a phrase which calls for the killing of President Trump! This is truly disgusting. #LeadRight #TVMI20 https://t.co/GFpA0Yzn4a — Laura Cox (@MIGOPChair) October 18, 2020

She was railing at the President on NBC’s Meet the Press, blaming him for assassination attempts even though the accused are left-wing, not Trump supporters, want minorities to join them since they are NOT white supremacists, and are basically her peeps.

Whitmer, who is currently destroying the state’s economy with extreme lockdowns, attacked the President for his coronavirus response.

All the while, 86-45 was on the table behind her.

She’s a witch.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN RESPONDS

The Trump War Room tweeted, “86 can be shorthand for killing someone.”

That is true.

The account added, “Whitmer is encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump just weeks after someone sent a ricin-laced package to the White House,” the account wrote.

That is true too.

Whitmer’s deputy digital and creative director, Tori Saylor, tweeted praise for the governor using ’86-45.’ The tweet had a screenshot of Whitmer and read, “Bright and beautiful. Nothing but respect. RBG. 8645. Nice plant, too. 10/10.” The tweet tagged the governor.

Imagine if President Trump did that to her?

The term usually means canceling someone, killing someone, or rejecting them. Wonder what Whitmer meant. We can guess.

After calling for defunding the police and actually taking money away from them, and after saying she’d abolish ICE, she said she’s happy she’s defended by the police.

“I am protected by the Michigan State Police, and they are an incredibly professional organization, but I do believe that there are still serious threats that groups like this group, these domestic terrorists, are finding comfort and support in the rhetoric coming out of Republican leadership in the White House to our statehouse, so I remain concerned about safety and integrity going up to this election,” Whitmer, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” last weekend.

She should worry about her confused mental state.