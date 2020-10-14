DOJ files suit against Melania’s former Judas aide

According to reports, the DOJ has filed a suit against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to First Lady Melania Trump. She is an aide and friend who betrayed the First Lady, who secretly taped her and then published the transcripts in a book meant to demean her. The DOJ reports that she violated her nondisclosure agreement with her tell-all book.

Wolkoff could lose all of her book proceeds over this lawsuit.

Reuters Has the Story

Reuters reports that the betrayer said the administration is trying to silence her and keep her from exercising her First Amendment rights. Yet, she agreed to keep silent and signed an agreement not to betray private information she learned due to working as her aide.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, Justice Department lawyers said Winston Wolkoff, a former aide who fell out with the first lady, failed to submit to the government for review a draft of her book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” which attempts to offer an unflattering portrayal of President Donald Trump’s wife.

She says the agreement ended when she left. Uh, no.

Wolkoff calls being called to account for violating the agreement she signed, “bullying tactics.”

The complaint said the Justice Department has jurisdiction because of the first lady’s traditional public role dating back to Martha Washington, wife of the first U.S. president, George Washington.

The government asked that any profits Winston Wolkoff might realize from the book and subsequent movie deal or documentaries be set aside into a “constructive trust,” with the monies ultimately going to the Treasury Department.

Wolkoff is trying to hurt the administration and negatively affect the election or at least cash in on it.