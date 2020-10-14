WaPo says no charges, no report of unmasking by Obama officials

According to the Washington Post, the US Attorney, tapped by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate “unmasking” done by Obama’s criminal officials around the 2016 election, has concluded the probe without bringing any charges. And there is no report.

US Attorney John Bash reportedly found no evidence of wrongdoing and concluded the probe without charges.

The probe into unmasking was launched in May of this year after then-acting DNI Richard Grenell declassified the list of Obama officials involved in the unmasking of General Mike Flynn in his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Names included former CIA Director John Brennan, Joe Biden, Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, and former DNI chief James Clapper.

US Attorney John Bash was also investigating whether Obama officials leaked information to reporters but found no wrongdoing.

The Obama-Biden government masked excessively, and people with no legitimate reason to unmask did so, including Samantha Power, then UN-Ambassador, and Joe Biden, then-Vice President. Power said under oath that she didn’t unmask anyone.

Kerri Kupec, the DOJ spokeswoman, said that though the practice “inherently isn’t wrong,” the frequency with which requests were made or the motive for making them could be “problematic.”

THE OBAMA PEOPLE UNMASKED AN OPPONENTS’ CAMPAIGN AND THEN HIS ADMINISTRATION. And they did it far more than it had ever been done before. But there is nothing to see here?

The administration wanted to know if the officials leaked to the media and if the unmasking of then-NSA Flynn was illicit. Apparently, all is well if the report is accurate.