Black man in Trump hat ejected from SW plane for eating with mask off

By
M. Dowling
-
1

A black man wearing a ‘Black Voices for Trump’ hat pulled his mask down to eat some peanuts. He was then thrown off the plane. Two witnesses said he had his mask on to eat. A woman who knew the man repeatedly ask the purser to tell her if they are allowed to eat with their masks off. The attendant refused to answer.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. South West needs to address this; Is this corporate policy to expect people to eat with a mask covering their mouths? Or is it corporate policy to seek out and find some reason to throw Trump supporters, especially Black Trump supporters off their flights. I would like to know. Not that I travel much anymore but should I add SW for their discrimination of Trump supporters to Delta and AA for their pro Marxist BLM stands as airlines I refuse to fly?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.