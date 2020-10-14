Black man in Trump hat ejected from SW plane for eating with mask off

A black man wearing a ‘Black Voices for Trump’ hat pulled his mask down to eat some peanuts. He was then thrown off the plane. Two witnesses said he had his mask on to eat. A woman who knew the man repeatedly ask the purser to tell her if they are allowed to eat with their masks off. The attendant refused to answer.
Watch:
BREAKING: @SouthwestAir flight attendant ejects passenger wearing ‘Black Voices for Trump’ cap for lowering his Trump face mask to eat nuts. pic.twitter.com/ac9tomJdLu
— SV News🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 13, 2020
South West needs to address this; Is this corporate policy to expect people to eat with a mask covering their mouths? Or is it corporate policy to seek out and find some reason to throw Trump supporters, especially Black Trump supporters off their flights. I would like to know. Not that I travel much anymore but should I add SW for their discrimination of Trump supporters to Delta and AA for their pro Marxist BLM stands as airlines I refuse to fly?