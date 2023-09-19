Fetterman: MTG “runs on more & more dingaling, you know, pics…”

Sen. John Fetterman attends Senate sessions dressed like an overgrown teenager. To accommodate him, Chuck Schumer lowered the standards of dress for him instead of asking him to dress appropriately.

Marjorie Taylor Greene responded.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!” Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X.



Fetterman fired back at Greene with an incoherent message: “Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings.”

Chris Hayes spoke with the severely brain-damaged Fetterman on his program and asked about the X spat with MTG.

“Her platform, you know, really, she runs on more and more dingaling, you know, pics, you know, on in the meetings over in Congress,” Fetterman said.

Okay then.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman responds to concerns over changing the Senate dress code to accommodate his hoodies and gym shorts: “Her platform, you know, really, she runs on more and more dingaling, you know, pics, you know, on in the meetings over in Congress” pic.twitter.com/t86oC5S7VZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

