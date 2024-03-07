DOJ January 6 ‘Insurrection’ Arrests Intensify Up to the Election

According to The Epoch Times, the pace of FBI arrests and new criminal cases for January 6 has greatly increased, with 93 people arrested and charged in the past two months. As of March 6, at least 1,358 people were arrested by the FBI and criminally charged by the Department of Justice for alleged crimes related to January 6th.

January 6 was not an insurrection. The communists and anarchists marching on behalf of Democrats are insurrectionists, openly admitting they want to tear it all down.

DONALD TRUMP IS THE TARGET

Jack Smith is now asking for the Florida documents case against Donald Trump to be heard on July 8th. The Stormy case in Manhattan will be heard on March 25th. Mr. Trump cannot possibly win in the hardcore leftist city of Manhattan or the District of Columbia.

The arrests and overcharging are intended to make January 6 look like an actual insurrection.

Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker discusses his arrest at the hands of Biden’s weaponized FBI, which included being put in leg-irons for misdemeanor charges relating to his reporting on J-6. pic.twitter.com/c4WUWg7QYk — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) March 3, 2024

The brazen roundups and overcharging of defendants are done without fear of repercussions. The reason they fear no one and nothing is because they are confident that Donald Trump will never again enter the Oval Office to address their tactics. They plan to imprison Donald Trump or at least have convictions before November to influence the election.

THE JANUARY 6 STATISTICS

The J6 D.C. Cases that went to a jury have a 100% conviction rate. There is no way to win in DC.

According to Jacob Rugh, associate professor of sociology at Brigham Young University, and researcher Isabella Felin, at this pace, total arrests could be 2,150 by the time the statute of limitations expires in early 2026.

They have published Jan. 6 statistics and graphs on X and Instagram since August 2022.

According to Mr. Rugh, the top arrest states, accounting for 50% of the defendants, include Florida (129), Texas (104), Pennsylvania (93), California (90), New York (80), Ohio (71), and Virginia (67). Together, they comprise nearly 50 percent of all Jan. 6 defendants.

According to DOJ figures, 1,276 defendants were charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and 486 were charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

Over 350 were hit with the controversial “corruptly obstructing, influencing or impeding an official proceeding” charge. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on this issue on April 16.

THE HIDDEN VIDEOS

The DOJ has repeatedly lied to get convictions. They also arrested people for trespassing, adding “scary tweets” and other speech offenses to elevate the ‘crime’ beyond reason.

The basis for the most common misdemeanor—entering, remaining on restricted grounds—was the presence of both Harris and Mike Pence at the Capitol. As Secret Service protectees, the area was automatically “restricted.” Politico broke story in Nov 2021 that Harris had left prior… https://t.co/Hh3yaIjvzM — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 7, 2024

