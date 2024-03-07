AP Previews Joe Biden’s State of the Union

The AP reported that Biden will use his speech as a job interview to show that he’s up to the job. He will review his accomplishments.

According to the AP, The president hopes to showcase his accomplishments on infrastructure and manufacturing, as well as push for action on aid to Ukraine, tougher migration rules, restoring access to abortion, and lowering drug prices, among other issues. But as he does so, the 81-year-old president will be closely watched not just for his message but for whether he can deliver it with vigor and command.

Manufacturing is down. Migration rules like Biden’s One App have increased illegal immigration. Access to abortion has not changed. The Trump administration lowered drug prices, and Biden reversed that. As far as Ukraine, that war never should have happened.

The AP said he would present himself as having a friendly conversation.

A surprising 38% still approve of Biden’s performance.

The same survey found that more than 6 in 10 (63%) say they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president. A similar but slightly smaller share (57%) say that Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job.

Earlier reports indicate Biden will attack Magas during the speech.

There will be optics:

NEW – Biden is putting up a fence around the U.S. Capitol to protect himself during his State of the Union address today.pic.twitter.com/LMf2zuyqUi — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 7, 2024

