DOJ Launches the NERPORC Gun Grabbers

The weaponized DOJ’s new venture, the National Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Resource Center (the Center) or NERPORC, will provide training and technical assistance to law enforcement officials, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service and social service providers, community organizations, and behavioral health professionals responsible for implementing laws to keep guns from people who pose threats.

That is a lot of people and a loosely defined goal. They are modeling it off the controversial domestic violence laws; only it appears to allow a lot more people to make complaints or sponsor the laws.

The new $1.2 trillion bill includes money for government “research” on guns, which the administration has often said is a national health emergency.

“Supporting our law enforcement and community partners in curbing the scourge of gun violence is more critical than ever,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “In addition to other resources leveraged across the Justice Department, this Center will provide communities with new tools and technical assistance to help them implement effective crisis intervention strategies and reduce gun violence,” the DOJ wrote.

They never mention gangs or criminals.

You can visit their website here. They talk about ERPOs, which appears to be a wildly expansive Red Flag law addendum.

According to the website, “An ERPO can be used to temporarily prevent someone who is behaving dangerously or at risk of committing violence from purchasing and possessing firearms.”

BREAKING: U.S. Justice Department launches the “National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center” to aid in “implementing laws designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves or others.”https://t.co/SCPTXxCums pic.twitter.com/oVUM4ST1AU — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 23, 2024

Related