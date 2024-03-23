This Is Why the ATF Killed Airport Executive Bryan Malinowski

Bryan Malinowski was the Executive Director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas until he was shot to death by the ATF, who raided his home at 6 am while it was still dark. They knocked down his door since they had a search warrant. He fired first, one time, by all accounts. An agent received a minor wound. They shot five times and blew most of his brain out.

Mr. Malinowski collected coins and guns. He didn’t use the guns himself; he collected them. According to the search warrant, he bought and sold guns privately without a license through gun shows.

He bought the guns legally and then resold them at gun shows. The ATF said he didn’t keep them and immediately turned them around, as many as 150 for cash only. How serious is it to sell privately without a license?

Attorney and gun laws expert Jeff Wankum of Wankum Law Firm in North Little Rock said lawyers are familiar with private gun sales and what federal agents identified as part of the gun show loophole.

“There’s a lot of debate about what they call the ‘gun show loophole,’” Wankum stated.

He said the loophole essentially boils down to the blurry line when a private gun seller becomes a business. There isn’t a set line for how many guns someone can sell a year in Arkansas. The question ATF looks at is why someone is selling the guns.

If someone is buying and selling repeatedly, predominantly to earn a profit, the ATF does not consider that a private seller anymore. They consider that a violation because it is effectively dealing in firearms without a license, along with unlawfully acquiring them, are the alleged violations that resulted in the search warrant for Malinowski’s home.

Was he making a profit? Probably. He didn’t need to. Mr. Malinowski made $250,000 a year at his job and had large investments.

A federal firearms license allows a person to sell guns commercially, but anyone can sell a gun privately. While FFL holders must perform background checks and keep a thorough record of all transactions, private sellers do not.

However, the legal documents claim Malinowski bought as many as 24 guns at once, saying they were for him, and he would then allegedly resell the guns in some cases as little as 24 hours later.

“With what he was dealing with, there was a volume that went along with the speed at which his stuff was being sold, and that is obviously what piqued the interest of the ATF,” Wankum said.

ATF stated the only question Malinowski asked undercover agents was whether they were 21 when selling handguns. Wankum explained that, legally, that is all Malinowski had to do.

The NRA states:

Federal law requires firearm dealers, regardless of location, to initiate a background check before selling or otherwise transferring a firearm to a person who is not a dealer. There is no “gun show loophole.” Federal law is the same, regardless of where a firearm sale takes place.

Gun Owners of America calls it a sleazy hoax.

Back to KARK. According to KARK, The affidavit claims as of February 2024, six of the more than 150 guns Malinowski purchased and often resold at gun shows within the past few years were eventually seized during criminal investigations.

The ATF could have arrested Mr. Malinowski at work while another team searched his home. The government loves these violent early morning raids. We also don’t know if all or any of this is true because Mr. Malinowski is dead.

His brother Matthew is infuriated. He said he didn’t understand why they chose such a violent approach.

