DOJ makes a move on tech giants’ protections

The Justice Department will propose a rollback of legal protections that online platforms have enjoyed for more than two decades, It is an attempt to make tech companies more responsible in how they police their content.

The reforms are designed to spur online platforms to be more aggressive in addressing illicit and harmful conduct on their sites, and to be fairer and more consistent in their decisions to take down content they find objectionable.

The Justice Department proposal is a legislative plan that would have to be adopted by Congress. Google, Facebook, Twitter, and others most definitely censor conservative content, sometimes at the behest of far-left foreign entities. This follows the President’s executive order last month that sought to target the legal protections of social media companies. This could backfire, but we will have to see the proposal and what Congress does with it. There is no question something needs to give. As Tucker said, Google controls reality, they are controlling what we will know and think. OBEY GOOGLE