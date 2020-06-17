Conservative black woman schools white liberal woman on history

Bevelyn Beatty is now famous for her viral street video in which she gave a quick education to a white liberal woman. Ms. Beatty is very articulate in her support of conservative causes, especially in her opposition to the killing of black babies. She’s great.

Laura Ingraham interviewed Ms. Beatty last night on the why and how of the video:

A Star Is Born: Bevelyn Beatty, now famous for her viral street video on conservatism, explains how it occurred & discusses the Democrat party, Biden, Planned Parenthood, defunding the police & her support for ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/6JdDASPGfW — Anne #StopYulin ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CrazyCatRescuer) June 17, 2020

This is her viral video during which she talks about the roots of the Republican and Democrat Parties, a history distorted by the left. She believes the Democrats hate black people, and she talked about the conservative values in the black community.

The people she spoke with were respectful and the one Democrat woman was listening intently:

There’s more. Another clip by a black man made a fool of the protesters just by speaking the truth:

The best thing you'll see all day. pic.twitter.com/DCVanHzLDf — Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) June 16, 2020