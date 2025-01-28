DOJ Officials Who Weaponized the Department Were Fired

Trump fired a dozen or as many as twenty Department of Justice officials. The media is painting it as revenge, but they are incompetent or were engaged in weaponizing the DoJ.

A letter from acting Attorney General James McHenry to the officials said they cannot be “trusted” to “faithfully” implement Trump’s agenda.

“You played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump. The proper functioning of government critically depends on the trust superior officials place in their subordinates,” McHenry wrote. “Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully.”

Jack Smith’s Team Was Fired

An official familiar with the matter told NBC News that among those let go were career prosecutors Molly Gaston, J.P. Cooney, Anne McNamara, and Mary Dohrmann.

We don’t know the names of the others kicked to the curb. However, David Harbach, James Pearce, and Thomas Windom did not resign. Juan Gonzalez, the US Attorney for the southern district of Florida and head of the FBI Miami field office. He helped execute the search warrant on August 8, 2022. He did not retire.

Jay Bratt of Mar-a-Lago fame retired.

Mark Zaid, a prominent far-left national security attorney, has represented federal officials and whistleblowers. On ‘X’ Monday, he said his firm is willing to represent pro bono any officials terminated for their roles in Smith’s investigation.

Acting Attorney General James McHenry will investigate

“Today, Acting Attorney General James McHenry terminated the employment of a number of DOJ officials who played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump,” a Justice Department official wrote to NBC News. “In light of their actions, the Acting Attorney General does not trust these officials to assist in faithfully implementing the President’s agenda. This action is consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government.”

Ed Martin, the interim US attorney in Washington, DC, has launched an investigation into prosecutors who brought obstruction charges under US Code 1512(c) against some rioters that were ultimately tossed because of a Supreme Court decision last summer.

Referring to the effort as a “special project,” Martin wrote in the memo issued Monday that the attorneys should hand over “all information you have related to the use of 1512 charges. It includes all files, documents, notes, emails, and other information” by Friday.

“Obviously, the use was a great failure of our office – s. ct. decision – and we need to get to the bottom of it,” the memo reads, referencing the June Supreme Court ruling that limited the power of federal prosecutors to pursue obstruction charges against the January 6 rioters.

Ed Martin organized Stop the Steal, which led to the J6 setup. It doesn’t take much to stir a huge crowd to riot.

Watch:

TRUMP FIRES 12 DOJ OFFICIALS WHO PROSECUTED HIM. Separately, a special investigation launches, related to J6 prosecutors.pic.twitter.com/WTaZZu5i9H — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 27, 2025

Donald Trump is cleaning out the DOJ already. Every time they complain, fire more people. Cut more red tape. These people do not have the moral high ground. Quite honestly, they have no morality left at all. And everybody sees it now. pic.twitter.com/SYVfnDm22x — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 21, 2025

Not just DoJ. The heads of the U.S. Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration, David Pekoske, were let go along with other officials.

Linda Fagan

She failed on border security, recruitment, and excessive focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. She diverted funds from the mission to DEI.

Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan was just terminated for prioritizing DEI ahead of border security. Goodbye! pic.twitter.com/v2sSOBq7ja — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 21, 2025

Pekoske was a toady who put US National Security at risk

TSA Administrator David Pekoske told Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) that several Department of Homeland Security documents are accepted as appropriate forms of ID for non-citizens, including a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation.”

“TSA’s response confirms the Biden Administration is knowingly putting our national security at risk,” Gooden told the DCNF [Daily Caller]. “Unknown and unvetted immigrants shouldn’t even be in the country, much less flying without proper identification.”

“TSA is committed to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of immigration status, are pre-screened before they arrive at the airport, have their pre-screening status and identification verified at security checkpoints, and receive appropriate screening based on risk before entering the sterile area of the airport,” Pekoske wrote.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email