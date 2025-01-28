Mexico Falls in line; Honduras Holds an Emergency Meeting

Mexico’s President Sheinbaum is participating in President Trump’s Remain in Mexico program. She also accepted non-Mexicans from the US this last week.

Reuters reports Mexico has received over 4,000 non-Mexican deportees from the United States in the past week. Most were Mexican, but not all. They were sent on four deportation flights on US civil aircraft.

Initially, she said Mexico had not agreed to restart “Remain in Mexico.” Deportees not accepted by their home country, along with Mexicans, will wait there until they are processed.

Panic Meeting

We now have the communist Honduran president calling a CELAC meeting after the former terrorist communist president of Colombia had to back down over deportations to President Trump.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who is also the pro-tempore president of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), has called for an extraordinary CELAC meeting following United States President Donald Trump’s announcement of sanctions and tariffs against Colombia.

“As President Pro Tempore (PPT) of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), I hereby call an urgent meeting of presidents and heads of state next Thursday, January 30, at 11:00 am (Honduras time),” she wrote on X. According to the announcement, the meeting will deal with migration, the environment, and Latin American and Caribbean unity.

Together, they could be a real force, but Trump won’t back down.

Earlier this month, the Honduran president threatened to shut down or overcharge the US for having military bases in their country.

BREAKING: Honduras President Xiomara Castro just issued a threat to President Trump, saying she’ll shutdown U.S. military bases if he deports Honduran nationals. “Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change in our policies… pic.twitter.com/wD0QFjMCrL — George (@BehizyTweets) January 3, 2025

