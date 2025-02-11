DoJ Orders the Case Against NY Mayor Adams Dismissed

We don’t know if Mayor Eric Adams is guilty of federal fraud and bribery charges, but Mayor Adams isn’t highly regarded in New York. However, he wasn’t investigated until after he complained about illegal immigration. He went to Washington to complain to Joe Biden and was rebuffed.

Watch:

JUST IN: The Trump DOJ is working to dismiss the criminal case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, according to @BillMelugin_. The development comes as Adams has been cordial with the new Trump administration, specifically with their fight against illegal immigration. Acting Deputy… pic.twitter.com/JeN7dy185M — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2025

Bill Melugin wrote on X:

Colleague @davidspunt reports DOJ is moving to dismiss the criminal case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, with FOX obtaining a letter from acting deputy AG Emil Bove sent to SDNY, instructing them to drop the federal case against Adams and dismiss it without prejudice.

Additional background: @davidspuntis told DOJ feels the dismissal is necessary because the process was weaponized/”tainted” against Adams, he needs to be able to continue efforts to stop illegal immigration, there is no quid pro quo, but they believe the case hamstrung his abilities as mayor and took his focus away.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove reportedly instructed the Southern District of New York to drop the federal case against Adams and “dismiss it without prejudice,” as reported by Bill Melugin.

“You are directed, as authorized by the Attorney General, to dismiss the pending charges in United States v. Adams… as soon as is practicable, subject to the following conditions,” Bove wrote in a memo obtained by The Independent.

“The Justice Department has reached this conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence or the legal theories on which the case is based, which are issues on which we defer to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at this time.”

The Southern District of New York has not yet responded, and the charges are not yet dropped.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email