CFPB Federal Workers Protest in D.C. with Screaming Congresspeople

M Dowling
The CFPB has weaponized the agency to attack businesses and then hand over proceeds from fines to radical organizations. There are some reports that they were behind debanking political opponents.

The federal employees who were told to come to work today are outside the CFPB building protesting with troublemakers Elizabeth Warren, Jamie Rasking, Maxine Waters, and other Progressives.

The Trump administration has closed CFPB’s offices from today until at least Feb 14. It’s also preventing the Obama-created agency from taking its next budget payment from the Federal Reserve for its work.

Well, it’s not dull.

Did you know the rogue Warren CFPB has $711 million to blow on attacking capitalism by fining capitalist corporations, often small businesses? Sometimes, they are fined out of existence over nothing, even for complaining about crime.

There is no oversight of the CFPB. They have an unlimited budget, and they refuse to answer to Congress. You can see what I mean by watching the video on this link. In the tape, Warren’s minion led the CFPB, answering no questions from Congress.

The money from fining companies ended up in the hands of radical leftist groups.

We’ll see.


