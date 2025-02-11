CFPB Federal Workers Protest in D.C. with Screaming Congresspeople

The CFPB has weaponized the agency to attack businesses and then hand over proceeds from fines to radical organizations. There are some reports that they were behind debanking political opponents.

The federal employees who were told to come to work today are outside the CFPB building protesting with troublemakers Elizabeth Warren, Jamie Rasking, Maxine Waters, and other Progressives.

The Trump administration has closed CFPB’s offices from today until at least Feb 14. It’s also preventing the Obama-created agency from taking its next budget payment from the Federal Reserve for its work.

Well, it’s not dull.

I am outside the Consumer Financial Protection Building, where many federal employees are skipping work to protest with Elizabeth Warren and Maxine Waters. Stay tuned, as these federal employees are furious at President Trump. pic.twitter.com/tWfvGmtJtB — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) February 10, 2025

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau workers chant “let us work” outside closed building after Trump admin shut down operations. @SenWarren expected to give a speech soon pic.twitter.com/xoBUWk57dZ — Brendan Cullerton (@BCullerton) February 10, 2025

“A small but mighty agency. The consumer financial protection bureau.”@RepPressley and others said the #CFPB has saved consumers $21 billion in fees, etc. 750+ people show up at today’s protest against @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk’s plan to gut the bureau. pic.twitter.com/FxsV5bE1Um — Jackie (@Jackie_Koppell) February 10, 2025

“Donald Trump ran his campaign on lowering costs for working families. Now he and his copresident Elon Musk have tried to shut down the agency that has delivered $21 billion to hard working families…” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren at CFPB protest pic.twitter.com/br7iIr3n9k — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 10, 2025

Did you know the rogue Warren CFPB has $711 million to blow on attacking capitalism by fining capitalist corporations, often small businesses? Sometimes, they are fined out of existence over nothing, even for complaining about crime.

There is no oversight of the CFPB. They have an unlimited budget, and they refuse to answer to Congress. You can see what I mean by watching the video on this link. In the tape, Warren’s minion led the CFPB, answering no questions from Congress.

CFPB gets its funding from the Federal Reserve, and thus has no need of funding from Congress Consequently, CFPB has no fear of or respect for Congress CFPB is a law unto itself https://t.co/CwYXPXNk8f — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 10, 2025

The money from fining companies ended up in the hands of radical leftist groups.

CFPB used its slush fund (collected from targeting financial institutions) to support radical advocacy groups. One such group is the Soros-backed Mississippi Center for Justice, which targets religious liberty and assists illegals seeking to skirt our laws. pic.twitter.com/gGe76qtBts — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 10, 2025

We’ll see.

They are hiding massive fraud and don’t want their grift to end. This is how we know we are over the target. Everything @DOGE does will be published for the world to see. Let the public judge for themselves. https://t.co/q36fUeIT6a — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

