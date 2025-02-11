Victor Davis Hanson on the Hysteria Around Elon Musk

Victor Davis Hanson gives an in-depth explanation of the legitimacy of the temporary appointment of Elon Musk and the DOGE. He also explains that USAID was founded under executive order and can be dissolved by executive order. It is not an agency.

He has more legitimacy than some prior appointments. VDH described what Musk is doing.

Democrats are concerned that President Trump is not spending previously appropriated money.

As far as impounding funds, Hanson said Biden set the precedent and told Ukrainians he wasn’t going to give them $1 billion, as ordered by Congress. Biden also refused to build the wall and wouldn’t spend the money on the wall as appropriated by Congress.

VDH also contrasts the actions of other presidents to demonstrate that nothing Donald Trump is doing with the DOGE is unusual.

He also mentioned something you all probably noticed. Attacking Elon Musk has taken the heat off President Trump.

