DoJ Put Lawbreakers Who Stormed a Church on Notice

Update: The DoJ announced a probe.

The DOJ has put Don Lemon on notice after he stormed a church with the anti-ICE radicals. The leftists were screaming and chanting during a service. Lemon live-streamed it and was aggressive with the pastor.

“A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo-journalism of disrupting a prayer service,” Harmeet Dhillon, the Justice Department’s assistant attorney general for civil rights, chided Lemon on X.

“You are on notice!” she wrote, noting in a follow-up post that the FBI has been “activated” and accusing the protesters of “desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers.”

Lemon probably only received a warning because he claimed he wasn’t part of the group or the action.

Why not arrest the group leaders?

Personally, I’d like to see the FBI surging in Minnesota.

The pastor nudged Lemon, and the media claims he pushed Lemon. It was a nudge.

Outside of Cities Church, Lemon spoke with civil rights attorney and social justice activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who said she was part of something called Operation Pull Up. Essentially, protesters and activists show up at what they perceive to be a “key location” to disrupt a business. Specifically, they were there to target the church’s pastor. They want him gone.

David Easterwood is the pastor of Cities Church.

The pastor supports ICE, and Ms. Armstrong said he is not acceptable. She decided he can’t be in this church.

“They cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community and who killed Renee Good,” said Armstrong, who is also a reverend.

Lemon and the radicals violated the FACE Act, the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, and should have been arrested. Democrats arrested people who prayed in front of abortion clinics and, in some cases, gave them years in prison under the FACE Act. We need to follow their example. The FACE Act covers abortion clinics and places of worship. Everyone who was in that church should have been detained.

I am sorry Ms. Armstrong is so confused. ICE are the good guys, and Renee Good lost her life because of the radical left and their shenanigans. These radicals are using people. Some of these people probably have good intentions. Leftists under the Democrat Party banner convince them that law enforcement officers are the bad guys. In reality, the Leftists are the bad guys.