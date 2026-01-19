The Scary Truth About Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani’s agenda isn’t socialism; it’s communism with some black liberation/supremacy ideology mixed in.

The Scary Truth

Marketing expert and global political strategist Elizabeth Whitney Rubel told America’s Voice that Mamdani is doing exactly what we expected he would do.

She said he will “cause unrest.”

“Any person who is powerful, any person that is independent, any person that is an advocate for free markets or freedom even of property ownership, is somebody that is going to be gone after by this administration. And certainly he’s gone after ICE as well. Any person that threatens this new socialist agenda that he has is on the chopping block.”

Nothing will get in his way, and he seems to have Hochul running scared. He could well succeed. Once New York City goes communist, it will spread like a cancer.

His New Equity and Racism Chief Is a Good Example of the Type of Unrest

Mayor Mamdani’s new chief equity officer disparaged liberal white women in numerous posts on a deleted X account shortly before her appointment.

Afua Atta-Mensah liberally used the phrase “comrade” throughout her posts and retweeted statements such as “There’s NO moderate way to black liberation.”

Atta-Mensah’s disturbing posts were unearthed by the New York Young Republicans Club from her personal X account, which she apparently deactivated within a week of her Thursday appointment.

Afua also wanted to defund the police in a post in 2020.

You can read them on X or on this link.

The anti-white racism runs deep in City Hall. Catherine Da Costa, Mamdani’s director of appointments, said that “it’s important that white people feel defeated. Cea Weaver, Mamdani’s Director of Tenants, said the white middle class should be impoverished. pic.twitter.com/uZUMQKJWKl — New York Young Republican Club 🇺🇸🗽 (@NYYRC) January 19, 2026