DOJ Search Warrant Targeted Trump Supporters

Due to a judge’s ruling on November 17, a DOJ search warrant was finally revealed to the public. It seems that the prosecutors collected massive amounts of data about the former president’s social media activity, including information on every account that liked, followed, or retweeted him.

A consortium of media organizations filed an application in August for the warrant and other data to be made public.

Twitter provided the DOJ with fast amounts of material after being ordered by the court.

It looks like Special Counsel Jack Smith sought and received information on all users Trump followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked. He also got information on all users who followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked Mr. Trump.

He even sought and received the list of Twitter users who have favorited or retweeted tweets posted by Trump.

The DOJ wanted Trump’s geolocation, private messages, search history, and contact information.

This will certainly prove valuable to Democrats as they run against him, should he become the candidate.

Twitter had objected to the search warrant. They also had a gag order attached to the warrant, so they weren’t allowed to speak about it.

As far as executive privilege, this administration has robbed Donald Trump of that.

Twitter’s, now X’s, objection was overruled first by Judge Beryl Howell and later by an appeals court.

Elon Musk was fined $350,000 for not providing the information but eventually had to agree.

