Mayorkas Admits to the Amnesty Scheme for Migrants

The reporter in this clip asks Secretary Mayorkas the best way to deal with the illegal immigration of 12 million already here. [It’s actually more like 50 million, not counting all the ones pouring in now]

This was the plan all along.

With unmitigated gall, Mayorkas responds:

“The answer is quite clear and quite straightforward, and we’ve been waiting for it for about 30 years. And that is to fix a system that everyone agrees is fundamentally broken, and we need congressional action both for the lawful pathways that really need to be more robust in statute and for the 12 million people who are here in the United States who have been contributing so fundamentally to our country’s well-being. They are our neighbors, our friends, our fellow congregants. They provide our frontline workers. We need to do something, and I am hopeful and remain hopeful that Congress will do it. The president, on his first day in office, presented Congress with a proposal.”

The arrogance of this traitor is jaw-dropping.

First of all, the system is not broken. The administration is breaking the law. It’s as simple as that. Secondly, opening our borders was part of their scheme to get every one of these anonymous people citizenship. They’re willing to destroy this country with criminals and terrorists pouring in to get their one-party state and their permanent electoral majority in perpetuity.

This is the person so-called Republicans won’t impeach.

HOST: What about the millions of illegal immigrants already in the country? MAYORKAS: Amnesty pic.twitter.com/6fDRaGORWv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2023

