DOJ Sentence Recommendation for Steve Bannon Is Mostly for Insulting the Regime

For defying a subpoena to appear before the Jan. 6 inquisition committee and insulting the regime, the DOJ prosecutors recommend the judge in the DC court put him away for six months. They also want him to pay a $200,000 fine.

Meanwhile, the violent rioters of the summer of 2020 went free and had their records expunged.

This is mostly about insulting the regime and not bowing down when ordered. The recommendation includes insults Bannon lodged at his political opponents. Why put it in there if not to convict him of a free speech violation?

No one gets six months for this. We can all remember Attorney General Eric Holder, IRS’s Lois Lerner, and Hillary’s computer tech Paul Combetta defying subpoenas when Republicans were in charge. With bipartisan approval to prosecute, the DOJ declined to do it.

Democrats have decided to pursue charges despite a precedent not to prosecute.

REPUBLICANS BETTER WAKE UP NOW

The Jan. 6 committee wants a head on a platter, perhaps a few of them, and it’s strictly political.

Republicans better remember this and investigate without holding back. There is no other way to root out corruption. They’re making Republicans into sitting ducks. Their weakness has given Democrats free rein, and they don’t think the GOP will become any braver even if they take back power next month.

As Democrats did with Donald Trump, there must be no executive privilege. In fact, how about some early-morning raids with guns drawn? Impeachment sounds good, also. Any annoying letter will do as the basis. We don’t even need to conjure up a letter from the likes of a Lt. Col. Vindman since Biden and Mayorkas have broken many of our laws, beginning with every immigration law.

The DOJ cited reasons why Bannon needs to go to prison. He insulted “Nancy Pelosi, little Jamie Raskin, Fang Fang Swalwell, and Shifty Schiff.” Bannon said he would “savage our enemies.” He called Benny Thompson “gutless.” Bannon also insulted the Jan. 6 committee as a “show trial,” which it is. There were other insults like “illegitimate regime,” and he’s going “to kill this administration in the crib.”

When did we lose our free speech exactly? It seems it’s now a criminal offense to speak ill of the regime and insult Nancy Pelosi. It’s cited in the recommendation, and it must be so.

Steve Bannon needs to go to jail for insulting Nancy Pelosi and calling the J6 committee a “Moscow show trial”? https://t.co/x3aE5I07rD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 17, 2022

Related