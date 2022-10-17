4 Big Things the Biden Administration Has Done for America

Joe Biden has done a lot for the United States, and none of it is good. Can someone tell me what he has done for this country in under two years on the job? We have four quick comments on the issue.

WAR IS UNFOLDING UNDER JOE BIDEN AND THE DEMOCRAT LEADERSHIP

As we risk nuclear war with Russia, an expert explains in the clip below that China is preparing for war with the United States. It is the prevailing opinion. China’s Xi Jinping has clearly stated that China will become the dominant power over the next five years. He will then convert economic power to military power.

Xi Jinping is ‘preparing China for war with the United States’: Jonathan D.T. Ward https://t.co/G5tR2EQTie @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) October 17, 2022

We don’t have a president. We have Joe Biden. He’s making war great again.

WE ARE IN LEAGUE WITH THE BUILD BACK BETTER SOCIALISTS

Joe Biden signed us up for the World Economic Forum. They want us to eat bugs, give up meat, get us out of our cars, and make us subservient to stakeholder capitalism with an ESG corporate regime. They also want fewer people.

Just some guys at the #WEF joking about depopulating the planet. No big deal. 🧐pic.twitter.com/Dy9sPnZVqV — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 17, 2022

DEMOCRAT INFLATION TAX FOR THE MIDDLE CLASS

Economists at the NY Post produced a report on the losses suffered by Americans under less than two years of Joe Biden and his Democrats.

Over the past 20 months, the rise in consumer prices over wages means that the average family in America has lost nearly $6,000 in purchasing power.

Monthly savings have collapsed, falling 83%.

Most of the 150 million Americans with one form or another of retirement savings have invested the majority of those tens of thousands of dollars in stocks. The major stock indices are all way down since Biden came into office. Here are the returns as of Oct. 10, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis: Dow Jones Industrial Average: -6%

NASDAQ: -18%

S&P 500: -6%

These negative returns don’t even take into account inflation. Doing so adds roughly another 13% or so to these stock losses.

Inflation also hurts returns from bonds — which typically account for between 20% and 40% of retirement fund investments. That is because, as we are now seeing, higher inflation means higher interest rates, which lower the value of the bonds you own.

Tie it all together, and we calculate that since the start of this year, 401(k) plans have suffered $2.1 trillion in losses. The average 401(k) plan had over $135,000 at the start of this year. Today, those assets have shrunk on average to about $101,000.

In other words, the average 401(k) plan is down about $34,000 — more than 25% in less than one year!

Clueless KJP keeps on gaslighting.

Jean-Pierre: “Republicans are going to make things worse and Democrats want to make things a little easier.”pic.twitter.com/aeoPcNvfGl — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 17, 2022

BIDEN’S BORDERLESS NATION AND HOPES FOR ONE NORTH AMERICAN NATION

Let’s not forget open borders. Biden and his administration have sacrificed citizens to the world’s illegal aliens.

.@RepMTG Responds To Question About DACA & Calls Out The America Last Biden Administration’s Open Borders Policy At The GA District 14 Congressional Debate “I swore an oath to the Constitution to represent the citizens of the United States of America, not DACA recipients.” pic.twitter.com/YjLdxAhVRD — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 16, 2022

Biden Democrats also hope to sell out our sovereignty to Canada and Mexico.

Matt Gaetz reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for a North American Union like the EU that would allow free transit across borders with tyrannical Canada and narco-terrorist Mexico. This is according to comments made by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who can’t control the cartels. They control him. Obrador said he wants the entire hemisphere to become one. It would include all of South America and every island. They would all have free transit into our country. Our wealth and security would be gone instantly.

We’re supposed to fight for Ukraine’s sovereignty but not ours? While our administration pretends Republicans are destroying democracy, they’re destroying our Republic.

When does destroying a nation’s sovereignty become treason?

Related