Mission Critical: What’s your line in the sand?

by Karen Kataline

We’ve been watching, and we’ve been dumbfounded.

The following video is a summation of the enormity of what we’ve been watching, why it’s happening, and what we can do about it.

I doubt it will insult your intelligence, regardless of how much of which you may already aware.

If you’re Jewish, please don’t let the references to Christianity or “The Church” distract you. Substitute The Jewish People and The Synagogue because the threats are identical for all people of faith, to all those who value personal accountability and who believe they “answer to a higher authority.” Last we checked, that right was guaranteed by the 1st Amendment of the Bill of Rights. We must stand together on this one.

Additionally, whatever you may believe about the nature or definition of “Satan” is immaterial in the current context. Devil worship and “Satanism” are being promoted and normalized more and more every day. (See: Disney movie: The Little Demon) Such worship and elevation of evil is part of what is making evil real in the world.

The last portion of the video discusses solutions. Please share this with others as you see fit.

It is not hyperbole to say that ignoring the question in the subject heading is not an option. Not choosing is choosing.

~~~

Karen Kataline’s style has been described as “funny, feisty, but fair.” She hosts Spouting Off, a live, call-in talk show covering politics, pop culture, and social psychology. She maintains an active blog, and her Op-Eds can be seen online on Fox News, Investor’s Business Daily, Western Journal, Town Hall, The Daily Caller, FrontPage Mag, and The American Thinker.

