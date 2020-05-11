DOJ spokesperson has to call out Chuck Todd for deranged editing of AG’s comments

Chuck Todd deceptively edited Attorney General Bill Barr’s CBS interview in yet another sign of press derangement. He was called out by the DOJ’s spokesperson.

After being asked, “When history looks back on this decision [the dismissal of the Flynn case], how do you think it will be written.”

Todd claimed Barr said — only said — “Well, history’s written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.”

He ended the clip there. Then Todd called the AG’s comments “cynical” and said Barr basically admitted it was a “political job.”

Todd deliberately left off the rest of the quote. After Barr said, “So it largely depends on who’s writing the history, he continued, “But I think a fair history would say that was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

That is a very different statement. They are doing to the Attorney General what they do to the President.

Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec wrote on Twitter, “Very disappointed by the deceptive editing/commentary by @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress on AG Barr’s CBS interview.

She linked to the original quote and the clipped quote by hack ‘reporter’ Todd. She also linked to the full transcript.

Full CBS interview transcript here: https://t.co/zCOtxLP22U — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 10, 2020

As Donald Trump Jr. said, “The derangement from today’s media is truly disgusting. They don’t even try to report the truth anymore and there’s no consequences when they flagrantly or intentionally get it all wrong so it will continue. Media is dead and worthless.”

The derangement from today’s media is truly disgusting. They don’t even try to report the truth anymore and there’s no consequences when they flagrantly or intentionally get it all wrong so it will continue. Media is dead and worthless. https://t.co/vYr2yHnXiN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 11, 2020

AG Hamilton also pointed to another lie in the media. It is getting extremely disgusting.

This is a lie. I’m getting very tired of watching major news organizations spread claims. Pompeo referenced evidence that it originated at a lab, not that it was man-made. These news organizations have been dishonestly conflating the 2 for months. There is no more exuse for it. https://t.co/NXdeeXxexp — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 10, 2020