Dr. Birx doesn’t trust CDC numbers, thinks numbers are inflated by 25%

According to a new bombshell report from The Washington Post, which could be fake news since it’s WaPo, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response administrator doubt the CDC’s numbers — vehemently so.

Allegedly, there were roiling disputes over the data used by the government to track the virus as well as over possible therapeutics.

INFLATED BY 25%

Dr. Deborah Birx reportedly said she can’t trust numbers coming from the CDC during a heated dispute at a Wednesday meeting.

“During a task force meeting Wednesday, a heated discussion broke out between Deborah Birx, the physician who oversees the administration’s coronavirus response, and Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Birx and others were frustrated with the CDC’s antiquated system for tracking virus data, which they worried was inflating some statistics — such as mortality rate and case count — by as much as 25 percent, according to four people present for the discussion or later briefed on it. Two senior administration officials said the discussion was not heated,” the newspaper reported.

“There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust,” Birx reportedly said, according to two of the people.

“The flare-up came two days after it was reported that an internal government model, based on data from the CDC and other agencies, projected the daily death count would rise to 3,000 by June 1,” the newspaper noted.

Redfield defended his agency, but there was general agreement that the CDC is in need of a digital upgrade.

Birx said in a statement: “Mortality is slowly declining each day. To keep with this trend, it is essential that seniors and those with comorbidities shelter in place and that we continue to protect vulnerable communities.”

That assertion is contrary to Johns Hopkins data, which shows U.S. daily deaths hovering close to 2,000 most days for several weeks now, and climbing higher some days last week.

We don’t trust Johns Hopkins either but it’s not necessarily their fault. Their numbers are only as good as the numbers they are being fed.

Their numbers and their charts from the IMF and IHME have been a complete joke from the first.