DOJ Straightens Out WaPo & NY Times on Barr Report

As we mentioned yesterday, the NY Times and Washington Post put out a ridiculous story claiming some of the investigators on Mueller’s team were unhappy with Attorney General Bill Barr’s letter announcing the decision concerning the collusion and obstruction probe. The claim was the report is more damaging than the Barr letter reveals.

The Sentinel says the stories were ridiculous because they relied on anonymous sources, not even first-hand. The day will come when the Times or WaPo will actually have an important true story and no one will believe them.

Allegedly, the investigators — the Democrats appointed by Mueller — said it wasn’t an adequate summary.

The NY Times didn’t bother to mention it was never supposed to be a summary. It was a summary of the conclusions.

The crazed Democrats who want to keep this going are also demanding the full Mueller report despite the fact that it would be illegal to do so. Democrats know that of course.

THE STATEMENT

DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec released a statement Thursday morning addressing both issues.

She said the Justice Department was concerned about illegally releasing grand jury information, which is confidential.

“Every page of the ‘confidential report’ provided to Attorney General Barr on March 22, 2019, was marked ‘May Contain Material Protected Under Fed. R. Crim. P.6(e)’ — a law that protects confidential grand jury information — and therefore could not be publicly released,” she wrote.

She went on to explain the reasoning of the department in releasing what it has so far: the March letter.

“Given the extraordinary public interest in the matter, the Attorney General decided to release the report’s bottom-line findings and his conclusions immediately — without attempting to summarize the report — with the understanding that the report itself would be released after the redaction process. As the Attorney General stated in his March 29th letter to Chairman Graham and Chairman Nadler, he does not believe the report should be released in ‘serial or piecemeal fashion.’ The Department continues to work with the special counsel on appropriate redactions to the report so that it can be released to Congress and the public.”

In his letter, Barr said Mueller had concluded that there was no collusion between President Trump and the Russian government during the 2016 election. He also said while Mueller did not arrive at a determination about whether the president obstructed justice, Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that available evidence was insufficient to establish Mr. Trump had obstructed justice.

Obstruction Charge Is a Bad Joke

As far as obstruction, the level of cooperation was extraordinary, and it would be implausible to say the President obstructed anything.

The Department of Justice felt the need to clarify for the dummkopfs. It’s exactly what Barr already told them.

It’s unlikely anyone said they are unhappy with Barr’s letter because they had to know it was only a summary of the conclusion.

What we might read in the report is every ridiculous claim we already read in media reports and from Adam Schiff’s tenuous leaks.

Democrats are afraid they won’t be able to keep this probe — based on no underlying crime whatsoever — alive.

The NY Times claims they reported true and factual information about the collusion/obstruction story but never present proof and the conclusions of the special counsel don’t bear them out.

As President Trump said, the TIMES, the originator of the tale, did NOT have one legitimate source.

The New York Times had no legitimate sources, which would be totally illegal, concerning the Mueller Report. In fact, they probably had no sources at all! They are a Fake News paper who have already been forced to apologize for their incorrect and very bad reporting on me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2019