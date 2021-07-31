DOJ to delay trial of J6 trespasser for a year or two

















Timothy Hale-Cusanelli has been in prison in DC since January. If the DOJ has their way, he will be in prison for a year or two without the opportunity to put up bail after he ‘paraded’ in the Capitol on January 6th.

Julie Kelly of American Greatness writes that DOJ Attorney Kathryn Fifield told Judge Trevor McFadden on Friday that she will not have evidence ready against Timothy Hale-Cusanelli until 2022 at the earliest.

2022 at the earliest!!!

He’s not accused of attacking law enforcement or vandalizing any property. Hale didn’t bring a weapon to Washington, which is important because, according to the government charging documents, he had access to “a variety of munitions” at his workplace. Hale wore a suit and tie, not Trump garb, to the protest.

His charges, like so many against January 6 defendants, relate to trespassing, obstruction, and disorderly conduct. Hale also faces the invented crime of “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building,” an offense lauded when Democratic revolutionaries do it.

The judge labeled him a ‘white supremacist,’ because he joked about Hitler and mocked black people in memes. His friends insist he’s just joking, but he had some awful racist comments on his cellphone.

That may be reprehensible but it’s not a crime. They want to convict him in part over his offensive language.

A so-called friend who was working for NCIS claims Mr. Hale is an avowed white supremacist.

The reason they are persecuting him: “If nothing else, the events of January 6, 2021, exposed the size and determination of right-wing fringe groups in the United States, and their willingness to place themselves and others in danger to further their political ideology.”

It does not. Most of the attendees were harmless rally goers. It is not as they portray the event.

When are they going to persecute the violent communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter?

Judge Trevor McFadden told the far-left DOJ attorney, “You would not arrest [someone] then gather evidence later. That’s not how this works.” McFadden then gave Fifield a November 9 trial date.

They are going to keep this man in jail for at least a year before his trial for parading in the Capitol and having offensive memes on his cellphone.

Hale has been in prison since January 15th when he waived his rights to an attorney and ‘confessed’.

He is being deprived of his civil rights so they can use it against Republicans during the 2022 election.

McFadden: “You would not arrest [someone] then gather evidence later. That’s not how this works.” The Trump-appointed judge raised concerns over Sixth Amendment violations. “This does not feel what the Constitution [and] the Speedy Trial Act envisions.” https://t.co/i2Epc0WJwN — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 30, 2021

Related















