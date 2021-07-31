Donald Trump blasts Dems over alleged DOJ call

















Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday in response to reports about a phone call he had with Justice Department officials on Dec. 27 of last year.

The Democratic-led House Oversight and Reform Committee released handwritten notes on Friday about the phone call. The Wall Street Journal reported the following:

Then-President Donald Trump pressed top Justice Department officials in late December to declare the 2020 election corrupt in support of his efforts to overturn President Biden’s victory, notes of the conversation show.

Mr. Trump made the demand during a Dec. 27 phone call with then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, whose scribbled notes memorializing the conversation were released to Congress and made public Friday.

“Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,” Mr. Trump said, according to Mr. Donoghue’s notes, after Mr. Rosen told him the Justice Department “can’t + won’t snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election, doesn’t work that way.”

This reminds us of the Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger lying about his call with Donald Trump. When the call was released, it was obvious Raffensperger lied about all of it.

Donald Trump responded fiercely to this latest accusation:

The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents—including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020—that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election.

In fact, it is just the opposite. The documents were meant to uphold the integrity and honesty of elections and the sanctity of our vote.

The American People want, and demand, that the President of the United States, its chief law enforcement officer in the country, stand with them to fight for Election Integrity and to investigate attempts to undermine our nation.

Our country has just suffered an incredibly corrupt Presidential Election, and it is time for Congress and others to investigate how such corruption was allowed to take place rather than investigating those that are exposing this massive fraud on the American People.

NEW! President Trump: “The corrupt and highly partisan House Democrats who run the House Oversight Committee yesterday released documents—including court filings dealing with the rigged election of 2020—that they dishonestly described as attempting to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/O8Dblk2rXX — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 31, 2021

Related















