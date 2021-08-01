SJW Shaun King lives a lavish lifestyle on a lake in NJ

















Shaun King, who gained notoriety as a fake black man, is an alleged champion of the poor and marginalized but lives lavishly in a lakefront home. He’s as phony a Marxist as his ally Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

King, 41, moved from a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Brooklyn to the five-bedroom, 3,000 square foot North Brunswick, NJ, property, with “a lakefront backyard” and gourmet kitchen, according to public records, the NY Post reports.

The property, surrounded by lush, tall trees, was purchased by King’s wife, Rai-Tonicia King, a Ph.D. candidate and educator, in November 2020 for $842,000, public records show.

He backs charitable donations that sometimes go missing and he’s not known for transparency.

According to the NY POst, Samaria Rice — whose 12-year-old son Tamir was shot dead by cops in Cleveland in November 2014 — blasted King on social media, accusing him of soliciting funds in her dead son’s name without her permission and even about his own identity as black or biracial.

“Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” she wrote in an Instagram post addressed to King last month, after the activist revealed details of a personal conversation he had with Rice. “I never gave you permission to raise nothing.. Along with the united states, you robbed me for the death of my son,” the Post wrote

“You are a selfish self-centered person and God will deal with you…,” continued Rice, who heads up a foundation named for her son.

King co-founded the Real Justice political action committee in 2017 with former Black Lives Matter leader Patrisse Cullors, who resigned from BLM a month after The Post revealed she had spent more than $3 million on real estate in the US, the outlet wrote.

