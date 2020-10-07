DOJ to hold a presser Wednesday on matter of ‘higher security’ – Updated

Updates:

I am hearing that Christopher Wray is stepping down today as chief of the FBI. That would be fine and he can take Haspel with him. Does he have a tell-all in the can?

According to Paul Sperry, FBI Director Wray insisted Inspector General Horowitz redact Footnote 334 in the IG report that revealed the FBI had previously investigated the Steele dossier’s primary sub source Danchenko as a suspected Russian spy. Danchenko is unnamed in the footnote. Concealing note merely spared the FBI added embarrassment. It was not a national security matter.

~~~

The DOJ announced a press conference on a matter of “higher security” Wednesday but there’s no mention of Bill Barr or John Durham. It will be held at 11:00 am.’

This follows President Trump saying he authorizes “total declassification of any documents” regarding Russia probe and Hillary Clinton email investigation.”